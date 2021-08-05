Dixie Fire ravages town as it surpasses 435 square miles burned
Published
The Dixie Fire gutted the town center of Greenville, California, as it continued to burn through the state.
Published
The Dixie Fire gutted the town center of Greenville, California, as it continued to burn through the state.
Watch VideoA wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes as crews..
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year was flaring up Friday but it was because the flames were..