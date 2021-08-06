More Areas In California Are Ravaged By Drought And Wildfires
Published
In northern California, fast-moving wildfires are again forcing scores of evacuations and threatening whole towns and critical infrastructure.Full Article
Published
In northern California, fast-moving wildfires are again forcing scores of evacuations and threatening whole towns and critical infrastructure.Full Article
Watch VideoCalifornia’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow after destroying nearly 550 homes while..
Dixie Fire Becomes, California's, 3rd-Largest Wildfire
in the State's History.
A wildfire in Northern California grew in..