J&J COVID Vaccine Thwarts Delta Breakthrough Infections In Large South African Trial. What It Means For NYC
People queue at the Vaccination Centre of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa. Hitting its stride after a faltering start, South Africa's mass vaccination campaign gave jabs to 220,000 people a day in early August. Photo taken August 4th, 2021.
Researchers behind the Sisonke study said the single-shot provided 71% protection against hospitalization with the delta variant. [ more › ]