Neil Patrick Harris to Star in Darren Star’s Netflix Series ‘Uncoupled’

Neil Patrick Harris will star in Darren Star’s upcoming Netflix series, “Uncoupled.”



“Uncoupled” follows Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsided him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.



Star is creator and executive producer on the series alongside “Modern Family’s” Jeffrey Richman. From MTV Entertainment Studios, “Uncoupled” has an eight-episode order. Star has an overall deal at MTV Entertainment Studios.



Alongside Star and Richman, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media will executive produce “Uncoupled.”



Harris starred as Count Olaf in Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” and is best known for his role as Barney Stinson on CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and before that, as Doogie Howser.



