Amazon Cancels ‘Panic’ After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled the young adult drama “Panic,” TheWrap has confirmed.



The series, which premiered its 10-episode first season on the streaming service back in May, came from writer and creator Lauren Oliver, who adapted the series from her own bestselling novel.



The “Hunger Games”-esque drama was set a small Texas town where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges — winner take all — which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better.



Cast on the series included Olivia Welc, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson and Enrique Murciano.



In addition to Oliver, executive producers on the drama included Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder. Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman served as co-executive producers on the Amazon Studios series.



