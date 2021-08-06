Dr. Anthony Fauci: Expect 'a flood' of COVID-19 vaccine mandates after full FDA approval
Published
Top U.S. infectious disease physician Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA TODAY he doesn't see future lockdowns but expects vaccine mandates to be common.
Published
Top U.S. infectious disease physician Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA TODAY he doesn't see future lockdowns but expects vaccine mandates to be common.
'Organizations ... that have been reluctant to mandate at the local level will feel much more confident'
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration..