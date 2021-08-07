CNN's Chris Cuomo: I'm Taking Next Week Off for Planned Vacation
Published
Chris Cuomo says his absence from CNN next week has nothing to do with his embattled brother, or advising him on his response to sexual misconduct allegations.Full Article
Published
Chris Cuomo says his absence from CNN next week has nothing to do with his embattled brother, or advising him on his response to sexual misconduct allegations.Full Article
The CNN said he takes his birthday week off every year.
Chris Cuomo is set to begin a pre-planned, weeklong vacation, the anchor said on a CNN podcast on Monday.
The vacation..