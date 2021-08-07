Temperatures to stay in the upper 100s; low chance of rain through weekend in Phoenix
Arizonans experienced an increase of temperatures during the week. Forecasts show that temperatures should continue to be in the 100s.
We're set to get a boost in moisture thanks in part to Hurricane Enrique which is located south of the Baja California peninsula...