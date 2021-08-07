Allyson Felix Wins 11th Olympic Medal, Passes Carl Lewis as Most Decorated Track and Field American Athlete

Allyson Felix won her 11th Olympic medal Saturday, passing Carl Lewis as America’s most decorated track and field Olympian.



Felix was pushed over that threshold when she, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu won the gold medal in the women’s 4×400-meter relay, clocking a time of 3:16.85, a more than 3 second lead over Poland, who finished second for the silver. The American team has won this event in every Olympics since 1996.



The 35-year-old sprinter, who won a bronze in the 400-meter race a day earlier, already had six gold and three silver medals to her name from previous Olympic games, along with 18 world championship medals, 13 of which are gold. She reportedly has said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be her last.



