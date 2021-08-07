Trevor Moore, Comedian and ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ Co-Founder, Dies at 41

Trevor Moore, a comedian, actor and co-founder of the sketch comedy group, “The Whitest Kids U Know,” has died at age 41.



Moore’s manager confirmed to Deadline that his client passed on Friday evening following an accident. He also issued a statement on behalf of his wife Aimee Carlson and the Moore family.



“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world,” the statement read. “We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”



Moore kicked off his sketch comedy career when he co-founded and became the leader of the group , “The Whitest Kids U Know.” He also wrote and directed on the Disney XD series, ”Walk the Prank,” about four kids who pull real pranks on unsuspecting victims.



Most recently, Moore parlayed his comedy chops into co-creating and executive producing the Disney series “Just Roll With It,” a show where the actors let their show’s audience decide what happens. He was also the creator and host of Comedy Central’s “The Trevor Moore Show.”



Comedy Central tweeted a brief tribute to Moore on Saturday afternoon, writing, “Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly.”







Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/yRhyhy72qz



— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 7, 2021



At 15, Moore became the world’s youngest published cartoonist with his book, “Scraps.” He created comic strips for Virginia newspapers throughout his teen years and eventually landed his own weekly sketch comedy program for his local TV station and their affiliates, “The Trevor Moore Show.”



Moore moved to New York City in 1999, where he earned an internship with “Saturday Night Live’s” legendary creator, Lorne Michaels. Moore continued his success at 30 Rockefeller Plaza by nabbing a coveted spot in NBC’s page program, where he met his future wife, Aimee.



Moore teamed up with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter to create, “The Whitest Kids U Know” comedy troupe. The group originated in New York, but quickly garnered national attention after winning Best Sketch Group at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006.



The guys shot the first season of their television show of the same name that summer, which became an instant hit and ran for five seasons on IFC. Clips from the show have accumulated more than 100 million views on YouTube, and it produced two spinoff feature films: “Miss March” and “The Civil War On Drugs.”



Last year, the crew launched an official Youtube channel featuring their most popular sketches and bonus materials. They are currently in post production on their first animated feature film, “Mars,” which is due out next year



Zach Cregger and Sam Brown issued a joint statement on their pal’s passing.



“Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK,” the statement read. “He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”



Moore is survived by his wife Aimee Carlson, a SVP at Fuzzy Door, his son August as well as his extended family and friends. The family asks that you please respect their privacy at this time.