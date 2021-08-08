1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting
Published
A 29-year-old female police officer in Chicago was killed and another officer was seriously wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stopFull Article
Published
A 29-year-old female police officer in Chicago was killed and another officer was seriously wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stopFull Article
Chicago police say a 29-year-old officer died and a second was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop. The death..
Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.