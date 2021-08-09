Andrew Cuomo: Top aide to governor resigns amid scandal
Melissa DeRosa worked as a senior aide to Andrew Cuomo, who has been accused of sexual harassment.Full Article
Mellisa DeRosa, secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney general's report..
CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the sexual harassment investigation.