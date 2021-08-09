Outdoor Dining Is Spreading In NYC, But Not Everywhere

Dawn Kelly, of the Nourish Spot, decided against putting an umbrella and chairs outside her restaurant earlier this summer because she didn’t think her stretch of Jamaica was inviting enough. But she’s willing to try again.
Those outdoor sheds and sidewalk cafés are either popular or a nuisance, depending on whom you ask. But some neighborhoods can’t make them work at all. [ more › ]
