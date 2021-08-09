Britney Spears Judge Refuses to Expedite Hearing on Removing Her Dad From Conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge on Monday denied a request from Britney Spears’ lawyer to expedite the upcoming hearing about her father, Jamie Spears, and his involvement in her conservatorship.



Judge Brenda Penny denied the request Mathew Rosengart filed last week, but did not state a reason in court documents. According to the document reviewed by TheWrap, she denied it without prejudice, which means that the request can be filed again with additional evidence.



Rosengart’s ex parte application was filed Thursday. He reiterated Spears’ interest in having her father removed as conservator of her estate as quickly as possible.



“Conservatee Britney Jean Spears will and hereby does apply to the Court, on an ex parte basis, for an Order Advancing the September 29 Hearing Date on Conservatee’s Petition to Remove James Spears as Conservator of the Estate and Petition to Appoint Jason Rubin as Conservator of the Estate. In the alternative, Conservatee moves for the immediate suspension of James P. Spears as Conservator and the appointment of Jason Rubin as Temporary Conservator pending the hearing presently set for September 29, 2021,” Rosengart’s filing said.



He requested the earliest court date on or after Aug. 23, but no later than Sept. 5.



“Conversely, every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate,” he wrote, calling Spears’ emotional health and well-being “the paramount concern.”



In recent months, Spears has spoken out repeatedly against the conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years. In June, she gave emotional and tearful testimony calling the conservatorship “abusive” and reiterating her request for her father to step down as co-conservator.



Last month, Spears petitioned for Rosengart to be appointed as her attorney after her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, resigned. Rosengart is a prominent Hollywood attorney and a former federal prosecutor who has previously represented Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn. Rosengart later said he was moving “aggressively and expeditiously” to remove Spears’ father from the conservatorship.



Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.