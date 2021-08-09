Cuomo Accuser Brittany Commisso Tells CBS News ‘He Groped Me’ (Video)

Brittany Commisso, one of the 11 woman New York Attorney General Letitia James determined Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed, stated in a TV interview Monday morning that he groped her.



She spoke to CBS News’ Jericka Duncan about the AG report, which listed her anonymously as “Executive Assistant #1”: “I believe that my story appears first due to the nature of the inappropriate conduct that the governor did to me. I believe that he groped me. He touched me not only once, but twice, and I don’t think that that had happened to any of the other women — the touching — and I believe that because of what had happened to me, that that was the most inappropriate of the actions that he had done.”



Other accusers mentioned inappropriate comments from the governor, who has denied touching anyone inappropriately and stated he will not resign, even as high-profile members of his party, including President Joe Biden, have said he should.



Commisso filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday, a few days after James announced the findings of her office’s independent probe into his behavior, the office told TheWrap Friday.



The complaint is the first official report made with law enforcement over alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo. Commisso accuses the governor of reaching under her shirt and fondling her breast while the two were alone together at the executive mansion last November.



