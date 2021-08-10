Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis, Says ‘The Road Keeps Going’

Actress Christina Applegate revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.



Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.



— christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021







As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo



— christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021



