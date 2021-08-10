Amazon to pay up to $1,000 if 3rd-party product causes damage, injury
A change in the Amazon.com complaint process will see the company paying up to $1,000 for third-party products that cause damage or personal injury.Full Article
They claim they’re still not liable, but at least now they’re willing to shell out cash for damages. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has..
Amazon today is making a significant change to its returns policy, known as the A-to-Z guarantee, to address issues with defective..