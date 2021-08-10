Andrew Cuomo, the current New York Governor, announced that he will resign and leave his office this coming August 24. The latest issue with the government official started after he was accused of sexual harassment.Full Article
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Says He Will Resign, Kathy Hochul to Take Over
NY Gov. Cuomo Announces Resignation Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
NY Gov. Cuomo
Announces Resignation , Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations.
NY Gov. Cuomo
Announces Resignation , Amid..
Applause Breaks Out at New York Assembly Hearing as News Drops of Cuomo Resigning
News of Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning dropped during a New York State Assembly hearing on Tuesday, and there was a brief moment..
New York Governor Cuomo Announces Resignation
