CNN's Chris Cuomo Advised Brother to Step Down as NY Governor: Report
CNN host Chris Cuomo advised his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), to resign, according to The New York Times.Full Article
CNN had banned Chris Cuomo from participating in strategy sessions with his brother, but did allow him to speak with him informally..
CNN's Chris Cuomo has faced a lot of criticism for advising his scandal-plagued brother during formal strategy sessions.