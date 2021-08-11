19-Month-Old Boy Killed By Family Dog In Brooklyn
Police said the child, along with a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old, were left home along while their parents were working.Full Article
A Brooklyn father could be facing charges after a family dog killed his baby boy, who was supposed to be in his care but was left..
Police are investigating after a 19-month-old baby was killed by the family dog overnight in Brooklyn.