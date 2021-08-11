Climate change has reached 'code red' status, here's how you can help slow the effects
Published
Climate change experts say the world is at a "code red" when it comes to our climate. Here are 5 things you can do to slow effects of climate change.
Published
Climate change experts say the world is at a "code red" when it comes to our climate. Here are 5 things you can do to slow effects of climate change.
Landmark UN
Climate Change Report , Is a 'Code Red for Humanity'.
The report was compiled by
scientists with the..
**Importance of translation**
Before arriving at speech and writing, the first men developed communication by signs,..