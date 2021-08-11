Olivia Rodrigo Nabs 5 MTV VMA Nominations – See The Full List

The nominations are in for MTV’s Video Music Awards, and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo has the potential to clean house on the big night. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star nabbed five nominations.



Rodrigo scored nods for Artist of the Year, Best New Artist Push, Performance of the Year and Song of the Year for “driver’s license,” and Best Pop Song for “good 4 u.” Those five nominations tie her for the third most-nominated artist this year, along with Lil Nas X, Giveon, Drake, Doja Cat, BTS and Billie Eilish.



Justin Bieber came out on top in nominations, scoring seven, including Artist of the Year. Bieber is the only male artist nominated in the category, going up against Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Taylor Swift. Megan Thee Stallion came in second overall with a total of six nominations.



The MTV VMAs will air live from New York’s Barclay Center on September 12, 2021 at 8pm ET. You can check out the full list of nominees below:



*VIDEO OF THE YEAR *



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records



DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records



Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records



Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records



Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records



The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records



*ARTIST OF THE YEAR *



Ariana Grande – Republic Records



Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records



Justin Bieber – Def Jam



Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment



Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records



Taylor Swift – Republic Records



*SONG OF THE YEAR *



24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records



BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records



Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records



Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records



*BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook *



24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records



Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast



The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records



Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records



Polo G – Columbia Records



Saweetie – Warner Records



*PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR*



September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?” – Columbia Records



October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy” – Warner Records



November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO



December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records



January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group



February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records



March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud



April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU” – Columbia Records



May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records



June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin” – world in red / AWAL



July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime” – RCA Records



August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group



*BEST COLLABORATION*



24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records



Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records



Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records



Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam



Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records



*BEST POP*



Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records



Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records



BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC



Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records



Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam



Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records



Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records



Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records



*BEST HIP-HOP*



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records



Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records



Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown



Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records



Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records



Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records



*BEST ROCK*



Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG



Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records



John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records



The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island



Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records



Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG



*BEST ALTERNATIVE*



Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records



Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records



Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records



Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records



twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen



WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation



*BEST LATIN*



Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard



Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records



Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records



J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16



Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino



Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin



*BEST R&B*



Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records



Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records



Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast



H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records



SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records



*BEST K-POP*



(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records



BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records



BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment



SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment



TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company



*VIDEO FOR GOOD *



Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records



Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil” – Island



H.E.R. – “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records



Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records



Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records



Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records



*BEST DIRECTION*



Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish



DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X



Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino



Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift



Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott



Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley



*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant



Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt



Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez



Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot



Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth



Lorde – “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud*BEST ART DIRECTION*



Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos



Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz



Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus



Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux



Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes



Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez



*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*



Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova



Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic



Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel



Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau



Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic



P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc



*BEST CHOREOGRAPHY*



Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson



BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM



Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard



Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely



Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Choreography by: Paul Roberts



Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale



*BEST EDITING*



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet



BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens



Drake – “What’s Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal



Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Editing by: Claudia Wass



Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs



Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records