Mindy Kaling to Produce Muslim Rom-Com ‘Hana Khan Carries On’ at Amazon

Mindy Kaling and Amazon Studios are developing an adaptation of the book “Hana Khan Carries On,” which is a modern Muslim romantic comedy that updates a pair of classic rom-coms.



“Hana Khan Carries On” is based on a novel by Uzma Jalaluddin, and the film is a Muslim spin on Ernst Lubitsch’s classic film “The Shop Around the Corner,” which was later updated into Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail.”



The new film follows two competing Halal shops in the Golden Crescent neighborhood of Toronto and how one small family restaurant is threatened when a more commercial fusion restaurant opens down the street, but Hana and the owner of the other restaurant Aydin have an instant romantic connection.



Sahar Jahani is writing the script based on the book, while Kaling through her Kaling international banner will produce alongside Jessica Kumai Scott. Jahani previously adapted Jalaluddin’s debut novel “Ayesha At Last” for Pascal Pictures, which was a revamped take on “Pride and Prejudice” and is currently in development at Sony.



Kaling most recently is currently in production on the first season of her HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” And she’s also voicing the title character in the HBO Max adult animated comedy “Velma.”



Jahani most recently wrote on “Echoes,” “13 Reasons Why,” “The Bold Type” and “Ramy.” And she’s developing an original half hour series with HBO Max produced by A24 and Ramy Youssef’s Cairo Cowboy.



Jalaluddin writes “Samosas and Maple Syrup,” a culture and parenting column for the Toronto Star.



Kaling is represented by CAA, 3Arts, The Lede Company and Ziffren Law. Jahani is represented by APA, RAIN Management, and Morris Yorn. Jalaluddin is represented by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates and Rees Literary Agency.



Variety first reported the news.