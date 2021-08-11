Nurse in Germany may have injected thousands with fake COVID vaccine
Health officials in Germany are trying to track down thousands of people whom a nurse may have injected with saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
The Red Cross nurse allegedly injected 8,600 patients with useless saline instead of the correct vaccine
A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution.