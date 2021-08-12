The U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers approving COVID-19 vaccination booster injections for certain immunocompromised individuals.Full Article
FDA Plans to Allow Third Dose of Some COVID-19 Vaccines for Immunocompromised Persons
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
CDC weighs 3rd vaccine dose for immune compromised people as COVID-19 surges in the unvaccinated
ABC Action News
The CDC is now discussing a possible third dose for folks with compromised immune systems. During a presentation Thursday, the CDC..