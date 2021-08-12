Colbert Remixes Classic Brando Films to Show How Stupid Antivaxxers Are (Video)

For the cold open gag on Wednesday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert remixed some old Marlon Brando movies to demonstrate just how dangerous (to themselves and others) the idiots who refuse to get vaccinated are being.



The inspiration is the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in Sturgis, North Dakota. The rally officially didn’t happen in 2020 because of the risk of COVID-19, but a whole bunch of people showed up anyway with predictable results: According to the CDC, it was a superspreader event.



However, despite the rise in COVID cases thanks to the delta variant, the rally is happening in 2021. Will this event also cause COVID cases — and of course, COVID deaths? That remains to be seen but experts think it’s likely.



Anyway, per usual, the cold open gag summed up recent news reporting about this event, and then began the gag, which used footage from Marlon Brando’s 1953 movie “The Wild One,” this time renamed “The COVID One.” In the clip, Brando’s character heads to Sturgis where, after refusing to wear a mask, he contracts COVID.



That’s when the gag switches to repurposed footage from “The Godfather,” imagining old Don Corleone as young Brando’s body ravaged by COVID-19. And it turns out, Sonny Corleone wasn’t supposed to be shot, he was supposed to get shots… of the vaccine.



Watch the whole thing below:







On #LSSC tonight: The biker rally in Sturgis has a tough ending. pic.twitter.com/YaCst2tSQd



— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 12, 2021



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Anti-Vax Radio Host Marc Bernier Hospitalized With COVID-19



As Warner Bros Films Like 'The Suicide Squad' Hit Box Office Ceiling, Is COVID or HBO Max to Blame?



Murdoch's Sky News Australia Scrubs Videos With COVID Misinformation Ahead of Government Hearing