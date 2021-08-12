COVID In Florida: Gov. DeSantis Launches Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Centers
Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of rapid response monoclonal antibody treatment centers to treat COVID-19 patients around the state.Full Article
Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of rapid response monoclonal antibody treatment centers to treat COVID-19 patients around the state.Full Article
Texas Governor Greg Abbott - a Republican who has sought to block local officials in the state from mandating the use of masks -..