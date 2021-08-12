Jukin Media, Home of FailArmy and People Are Awesome, Acquired by Reader’s Digest Parent

Trusted Media Brands, the parent of Reader’s Digest, has acquired Jonathan Skogmo’s Jukin Media, the L.A.-based streaming and social video company, the companies announced on Thursday.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 2009, Jukin Media’s properties include FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The et Collective, and WeatherSpy. With the acquisition, Jukin’s 220 employees will join Trusted Media’s team with a plan to strengthen Trusted Media’s existing consumer coverage.



More to come…