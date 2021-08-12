Father of Britney Spears agrees to step down as conservator: reports
The father of Britney Spears has agreed to step down as the pop star's conservator, according to TMZ.Full Article
According to multiple reports, Britney Spears' father has agreed to step down as her conservator.