As the security situation in Afghanistan rapidly deteriorates, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asked President Joe Biden to change direction by sending more troops.Full Article
McConnell Urges Biden to Send More Troops Back to Afghanistan
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Biden defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan
PA - Press Association STUDIO
President Joe Biden has defended his decision to pull US forces out of Afghanistan, insisting he does not regret his decision, as..
Advertisement
More coverage
Biden, Kadhimi agree to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Reuters - Politics
U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat..
Biden authorizes $100 mln for Afghan refugees
Reuters - Politics
'We lost': U.S. veteran laments Afghanistan war
Reuters - Politics