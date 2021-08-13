COVID booster shots: FDA authorizes extra vaccine dose for the immunocompromised
The FDA determined people with suppressed immune systems may not have gotten adequate protection from initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for people..
