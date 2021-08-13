Police: Florida Mother Shot, Killed By Toddler During Work Video Call
Published
A Florida mother was accidentally shot and killed by her toddler who found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside their apartment.Full Article
Published
A Florida mother was accidentally shot and killed by her toddler who found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside their apartment.Full Article
A toddler found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside an apartment and fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video..
A toddler fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call, police in Florida have said.