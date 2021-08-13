For individuals with weakened immune systems, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a booster dosage of COVID-19 vaccinations from Pfizer and Moderna on Thursday.Full Article
Third Shot: FDA Allows Immunocompromised Persons to Get COVID-19 Booster Shot
