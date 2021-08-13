South Park Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone Say They’ve Agreed To Buy Casa Bonita
Published
“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told Colorado’s governor they’ve agreed to purchase Casa BonitaFull Article
Published
“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told Colorado’s governor they’ve agreed to purchase Casa BonitaFull Article
Trey Parker and Matt Stone might be buying Casa Bonita after all. The South Park creators told Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Friday..
The deal between Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Viacom was announced on Aug. 5.