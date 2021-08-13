Back to School: COVID-19 vaccines spark debate at many high schools

The delta variant is spreading quickly throughout the U.S. and some schools are trying to get the upper hand by requiring or offering vaccinations on campus. The Phoenix Union High School District is hosting mass vaccination events for their students and community, even offering it directly on campus. Some school districts are taking things even further. Hawaii became the first state to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students participating in high school sports. California, is the first state to require all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.