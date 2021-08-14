Tucker Carlson Insists There Are ‘Non-White People Cheering the Extinction of White People’ (Video)

Tucker Carlson has, apparently, not known peace ever since the U.S. Census Bureau recently reported that the population is diversifying. He’s theorizing that Democrats are not only behind the country’s changing demographics but that non-white people are celebrating the decline of the white race.



Carlson wrestled with the new population data on a Friday night installment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” expressing his concerns surrounding the first drop in self-identified non-Hispanic whites in history and accusing non-white people of “cheering the extinction of white people.”







Tucker Carlson says recent census data showing a decline in the self-identifying white population proves his theory that Democrats are "intentionally accelerating demographic change" to replace voters. pic.twitter.com/vYAcq2GtD2



— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 14, 2021



The Fox News fixture said he’s “pointing out the obvious” by saying “Democrats are intentionally accelerating demographic change in this country for political advantage.”



“They said we were espousing something called the great replacement theory, a well-known racist fantasy,” he said mockingly. “Right. In other words, ‘Shut up.’”



“As leading Democrats put it again and again, ‘Who cares? Fewer white people in America is a great thing and we should celebrate,’” Carlson continued.



He then rolled clips of Bakari Sellers and Ana Navarro discussing the census data on CNN.



In one clip, Navarro tells CNN’s Don Lemon about a recent trip to the White House: “Guess who’s got Stephen Miller’s old office. Her name is Susan Rice. And she’s one of us. And guess who is in Ivanka Trump’s old office? Julie Rodriguez, she is César Chavez’s granddaughter.”



“Did you hear that?” an awe-struck Carlson said. “‘Her name is Susan Rice, she’s one of us.’ Meaning she’s a Democrat? No. It means she’s not white. ‘Us’ is the non-white people cheering the extinction of white people. That was on television. Think about that. It’s hard to think about because it’s that evil.”



He went on to cite a tweet from Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin describing the data as “fabulous news,” and saying, “Now we need to prevent minority white rule.”



Carlson already peddled the racist “replacement theory” in the not-so-distant past. On Wednesday, he appeared on “Fox and Friends” to suggest that the Biden administration is “bringing felons, violent criminals into our country on purpose” to sway the outcome of elections.



He made similar comments back in April, which led the head of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, to call for his firing for giving credence to the “antisemitic, racist, and toxic” conspiracy theory.