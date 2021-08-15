Did the delta variant make COVID-19 herd immunity impossible?
Published
A leading British immunologist told U.K. lawmakers Tuesday that the idea of reaching herd immunity in a world with the delta variant of COVID-19 was "mythical."Full Article
Published
A leading British immunologist told U.K. lawmakers Tuesday that the idea of reaching herd immunity in a world with the delta variant of COVID-19 was "mythical."Full Article
Because the Delta variant spreads so easily, some believe that percentage for COVID-19 herd immunity is now closer to 80%, perhaps..
Dr. Karin Shavelson of MarinHealth Medical Center talks about herd immunity and the state of the Delta variant COVID case spike..