Afghanistan’s President Flees Country As Taliban Moves On Kabul
The Taliban also took control of Bagram air base Sunday and prisoners were released, a senior U.S. official told CBS News.Full Article
By Sayed Salahuddin
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 20 years after the..
Boris Johnson has warned that Afghanistan must not become a "breeding ground for terror", as he urged allies to work together to..