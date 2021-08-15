Death Toll From Devastating Haiti Earthquake Jumps To 724
Published
A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country Saturday.Full Article
Published
A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country Saturday.Full Article
The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose to over 700 on Sunday as rescue workers scrambled to find survivors..
The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared on Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead..