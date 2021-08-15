Pentagon To Send 1,000 More Troops To Aid Afghanistan
An additional 1,000 troops will be heading to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts. This will boost the overall expected numbers to some 6,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.Full Article
CNN’s Jim Acosta presses Pentagon press secretary John Kirby about the decision to send more than 3,000 US troops to Afghanistan..
The Pentagon announced that more than 3,000 US troops will be deployed to Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to gain ground.