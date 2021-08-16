COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Now Available For Immunocompromised New Yorkers
Published
The city health department says eligible people should make an appointment as soon as possible to receive the same brand as their first two shots.Full Article
Published
The city health department says eligible people should make an appointment as soon as possible to receive the same brand as their first two shots.Full Article
People with compromised immune systems can now get a third COVID vaccine dose in New York.
Dr. Anne Liu with Stanford Health Care talks about the new CDC approval of a COVID vaccine booster shot with KPIX 5's Juliette..