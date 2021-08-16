President Biden to address the nation about Afghanistan as US hastily evacuates Kabul
Published
President Joe Biden has faced calls to speak publicly about his handling of Afghanistan.
Published
President Joe Biden has faced calls to speak publicly about his handling of Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden said on Monday the mission of the United States in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building as he..
Natalie Brand reports on President Biden planning to comment on sudden turn of events in Afghanistan following withdraw of troops..