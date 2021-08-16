First-ever water shortage on the Colorado River will bring cuts for Arizona farmers
Published
'We are in unprecedented territory': As the federal government declares a first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, Arizona farmers prepare for cuts.
Published
'We are in unprecedented territory': As the federal government declares a first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, Arizona farmers prepare for cuts.
Arizona farmers will take the initial brunt, but wider reductions loom as climate change continues to affect flows into the river.
Lake Mead, the reservoir in Nevada created by Hoover Dam, has sunk to its lowest level ever, underscoring the gravity of the..
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A harvester rumbles through the fields in the early morning light, mowing down rows of corn and..