ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s next governor, Kathy Hochul, is set to take office on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the stroke of midnight. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s more-than-a-decade as the state’s governor will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 23. Current Lt. Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, spent Tuesday taking meetings in New York City [...]