The rate of 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infections has increased in Arizona
Published
The rate of COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated Arizonans grew to 14% of confirmed cases in July, which works out to one in every seven cases.
Published
The rate of COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated Arizonans grew to 14% of confirmed cases in July, which works out to one in every seven cases.
The hospitalization rate for those unvaccinated against Covid-19 in Texas is 185 times the rate for the vaccinated, according to a..
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Inc posted second-quarter results that saw pre-tax income of $11.9 million and year-over-year revenue..