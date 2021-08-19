Garth Brooks Cancels Tour Amid COVID Surge
Garth Brooks has opted to cancel the remainder of his nationwide stadium tour as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. It is not a decision he took lightly.
Brooks was scheduled to perform in Foxboro on October 9, but he announced Wednesday that the concert has been canceled.