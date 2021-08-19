Japan Action Star Sonny Chiba Dies From COVID-19 Complications
Japanese action star Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba died in hospital from complications related to COVID-19, public broadcaster NHK said late Thursday. He was 82.Full Article
The actor and martial arts legend played a swordsmith in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films.
Sonny Chiba, Martial Arts Legend
and ‘Kill Bill’ Actor, Dead at 82.
Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba was a Japanese actor..
The star of the 1974 cult classic “The Street Fighter” was reportedly unvaccinated at the time of his death amid COVID..