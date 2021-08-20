Britney Spears Allegedly Slapped Housekeeper With Phone After Dispute Over Her Dog's Treatment
Published
Britney Spears is under investigation for allegedly slapping her longtime housekeeper after a dispute over her dogs' treatment.Full Article
Published
Britney Spears is under investigation for allegedly slapping her longtime housekeeper after a dispute over her dogs' treatment.Full Article
"The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hands," says a source, who claims that the singer..