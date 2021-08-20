Biden pledges to evacuate Afghans who helped US
Published
President Joe Biden says his administration is also committed to evacuating Afghans who assisted the United States during its 20-year war in Afghanistan. (Aug. 20)
Published
President Joe Biden says his administration is also committed to evacuating Afghans who assisted the United States during its 20-year war in Afghanistan. (Aug. 20)
Time is running out for tens of thousands of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban after their takeover of the..