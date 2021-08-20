‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Cheer Host Mike Richards’ Ouster: ‘Not a Good Idea in the First Place for $1200’

We’ll take “Scandals That Could’ve Been Avoided” for $1200. Mike Richards is already out as the new host of “Jeopardy!” amid backlash over his past offensive remarks and everybody’s got jokes — and, of course, more suggestions for his replacement.



Richards informed the show’s staff that he was stepping down in an email Friday, writing that, “It has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.”



The behind-the-scenes saga has already distracted fans, though, with one Twitter user wondering how “Jeopardy!” of all shows came to fill the drama void left by “Game of Thrones.”



Richards will remain as executive producer and the show will return to its short-term guest hosts until a permanent one is chosen.



Production on the new season of the quiz show, which just began Thursday with Richards as host, was canceled today. Richards taped five episodes of “Jeopardy!” yesterday, all of which will air, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.



On Wednesday, The Ringer reported on the existence of “The Randumb Show,” Richards’ 2013 podcast in which he “repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies.” The podcast, recorded during his time as executive producer on “The Price Is Right,” was co-hosted by Richards and his former assistant Beth Triffon and ran for 41 episodes.



The resurfaced podcasts spurred wide calls for Richards’ removal, including a request for an investigation into his comments from the Anti-Defamation League. Conversely, his resignation from the show, at least from in front of the camera, has led to an outpouring of celebrations, “I told you so’s” and all-around trolling.



Here are some of the highlights.







What a huge f**k up.



Sorry… What IS a huge f**k up? https://t.co/MVikgZ2Znp



— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 20, 2021







Mike RIchards tried to Cheney himself but instead he just got Scaramucci’d



— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) August 20, 2021







I was really looking forward to the season premiere where after an exhaustive 61-clue search for the next Jeopardy champion, the show looks past the three obvious candidates and declares Mike Richards the winner



— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 20, 2021







it's weird that Mike Richards, head of the Jeopardy host search, did not properly vet Mike Richards, the choice for Jeopardy host, in an exhaustive search lead by Mike Richards



— Imran Khan (@imranzomg) August 20, 2021







I'll take "Not A Good Idea in the First Place" for $1200. Over to you, Levar.#levaronjeopardy https://t.co/tvliSqeiSf



— Kate Powers (@_plainKate_) August 20, 2021







LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Ken Jennings, and Mayim Bialik in the Jeopardy! group text pic.twitter.com/BO4cG6knTp



— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 20, 2021







Mike Richards run as Jeopardy host pic.twitter.com/6Ul9HIMItz



— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 20, 2021







Jeopardy is filling the drama vacuum left by the end of Game of Thrones.



— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 20, 2021







Now that Mike Richards is gone there’s only one choice for the new Jeopardy host: a really dumb guy who is constantly surprised by all the facts he’s learning as he reads them out



— pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) August 20, 2021







Mike Richards is living a Twilight Zone episode about a white guy who finally found someone to listen to his podcast.



— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 20, 2021







yo whatever consultants youre using @jeopardy I would have said "don't hire your exec producer" for half that price



— Astead (@AsteadWesley) August 20, 2021







After the second round of guest hosts Jeopardy announces their new host Rike Michards! pic.twitter.com/oeRQm9QOvR



— Mitch Insero (@M_Insero26) August 20, 2021







Claire saved the best game show in history by listening to 40 episodes of a boring guy’s tremendously unfunny podcast. A true American hero https://t.co/gzhSR5zbkP



— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 20, 2021



And of course, here are the #JusticeforLeVar tweets–along with some other host suggestions.







NONE of this had to happen. A FAIR process creating an EVEN playing field and EQUAL chance for EVERYONE to shine is all it took.



Newly named 'Jeopardy!' host #MikeRichards steps down from trivia show amid outcry over podcast comments.#JusticeForLeVar https://t.co/aHKMfIZfKX



— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 20, 2021







LeVar Burton is right there. https://t.co/7EXx0WHCI7



— Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) August 20, 2021







Modern subliminal advertising is unethical and (Levar Burton for Jeopardy host) absolutely despicable.



— Sam Riegel (@samriegel) August 20, 2021







LeVar Burton was right there and instead they ate shit.



— Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) August 20, 2021







levar burton when jeopardy call him again pic.twitter.com/ofBgldEhVm



— chuck (@charlubby) August 20, 2021







LeVar Burton did hard Reading Rainbow time: he's put in the work, we love his face and voice, and he is a welcome presence in such turbulent times-he needs to host @Jeopardy.



— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 20, 2021







When LeVar Burton see Mike Richards at the Jeopardy office pic.twitter.com/dMUqqxXDu3



— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 20, 2021







Thou shalt make Levar Burton the host of Jeopardy!



The Lord has spoken!



— God (@thegoodgodabove) August 20, 2021







Let them co-host Jeopardy! instead pic.twitter.com/DKkZljGi60



— Slade (@Slade) August 20, 2021







May I be the first to nominate Meghan McCain as the next host of jeopardy pic.twitter.com/0P51VESlBL



— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 20, 2021







men will really pick themselves to host Jeopardy! after an exhaustive process of auditioning famous alternatives, ruin their reputations forever as a direct result of their own naked ambition, and presumably end up going to lots of therapy instead of just hiring Ken Jennings.



— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) August 20, 2021







what is, hmu @jeopardy pic.twitter.com/8uWXDAPLOB



— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 20, 2021